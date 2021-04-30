Analyzing Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) & Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bancorp 34 and Riverview Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Riverview Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.91 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Riverview Bancorp $86.76 million 1.78 $15.75 million $0.69 10.01

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45% Riverview Bancorp 16.54% 6.80% 0.78%

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; online cash management services; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. As of February 25, 2021, the company operated through a network of four full-service community bank branches, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

