Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.69

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.48, with a volume of 1277663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NGLOY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

