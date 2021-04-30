ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $412.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.