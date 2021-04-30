ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $412.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

