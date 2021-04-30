Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sets New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 58091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

