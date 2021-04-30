Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 248,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.