Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at TD Securities

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Shares of AR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 251,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

