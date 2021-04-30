Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.86.

ANTM opened at $383.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.98. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.