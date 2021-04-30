Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Sells $105,468.00 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.37 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

