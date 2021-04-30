Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.56

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 1217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.11, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $360,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 122,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $6,133,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,308,428 shares of company stock worth $66,994,836. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

