Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $951.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $54.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 57.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at $3,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Apollo Investment by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 965,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 103,265 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 101.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

