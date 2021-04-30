Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.49.

Apple stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.72. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

