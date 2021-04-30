Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.49.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,165,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,010,797. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.72. Apple has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

