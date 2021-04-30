Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $132.42. 3,728,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,010,797. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.72. Apple has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,810,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,136,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

