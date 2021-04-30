Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

AIT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 197.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average is $80.90. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $97.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

