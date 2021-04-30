Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

