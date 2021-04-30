AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $152.68 and last traded at $152.05, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.64.

The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup Company Profile (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.