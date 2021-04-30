Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ AQMS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.
AQMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
About Aqua Metals
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.