Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AQMS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

AQMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Aqua Metals news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

