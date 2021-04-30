Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce sales of $3.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.70 million and the lowest is $1.76 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $1.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $15.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 million to $48.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.99 million to $85.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. B. Riley dropped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,284. The stock has a market cap of $338.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

