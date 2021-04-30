ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

ARCB has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.69.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $72.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ArcBest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

