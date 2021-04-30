Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Raised to $78.00 at Robert W. Baird

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

