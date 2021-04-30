Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

