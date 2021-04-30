Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 360 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $86.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.57. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

