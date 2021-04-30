Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,897,000 after buying an additional 702,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $128,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,812 shares of company stock worth $13,087,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $187.28 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of -210.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.34 and its 200-day moving average is $182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.48.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

