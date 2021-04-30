Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,470,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Ross Stores by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $131.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 156.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

