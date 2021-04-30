Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $71.00 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37.

