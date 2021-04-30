Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Gap Down to $29.06

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $28.30. Arconic shares last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 1,588 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after acquiring an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 765,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 135,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

