Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%.
Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. 117,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $28.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.
Ardagh Group Company Profile
Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.
