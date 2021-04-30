Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. 117,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.