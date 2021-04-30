Ares Capital Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 157,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

