Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 754 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $74.52. 583,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,817,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

