Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 188 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $62.38. 99,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,488. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.