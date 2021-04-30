Argent Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $819.80. 3,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,621. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $770.79 and its 200-day moving average is $714.93. The company has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $829.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.