Argent Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in BlackRock by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,378,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLK stock traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $819.80. 3,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,621. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $770.79 and its 200-day moving average is $714.93. The company has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $829.51.
In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
