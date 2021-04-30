Argent Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 72,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,030. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $33.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

