Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,943 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.76. 50,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,253. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

