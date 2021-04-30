Argent Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

ET stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,313,453. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

