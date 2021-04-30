Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 53,972 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 133.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,972 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,741. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40.

