Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.72 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 30.7% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

KO stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 145,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $231.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

