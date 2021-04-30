Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.66 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 506.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,156 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 59,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

