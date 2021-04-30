Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 600 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.00. 718,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $211.12 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $327.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

