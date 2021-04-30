Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 6,707 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after purchasing an additional 664,268 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after buying an additional 556,275 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 523,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 422,383 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,538,000 after buying an additional 236,257 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,948. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

