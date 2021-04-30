Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 6,058 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 305,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8,378.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,637,000 after acquiring an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,078. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average is $169.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

