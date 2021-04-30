Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Gap Down to $6.39

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.20. Arlo Technologies shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 801 shares trading hands.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 586 shares of company stock worth $4,219. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

