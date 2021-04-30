Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $115.00 at Truist

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target upped by Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

NYSE:AWI opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $106.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

