Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. The company traded as high as $106.15 and last traded at $106.15, with a volume of 173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.03.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AWI. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,317,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

