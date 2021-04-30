Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

AJG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

AJG traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $141.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.89 and a 200 day moving average of $120.10. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

