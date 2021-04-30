Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,594.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,644 shares of company stock worth $3,621,663 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $5,391,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $3,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.