Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Raised to $230.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $180.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

ABG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

ABG stock opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $233.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,512 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

