Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.99 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.65.

Shares of JPM opened at $155.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $470.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

