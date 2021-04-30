Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 91,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 300,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,074,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,066. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMTR has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR).

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.