Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $87.09 on Friday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $82.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

