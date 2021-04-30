Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the March 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 617,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of APWC stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

